Applications open for The Great British Pup Crawl
Dubbed the ‘best job in the world’, Rover is on the hunt for one lucky Public House Officer who will em-bark on a nationwide mission with their canine companion to sniff out the most dog-friendly pub in the UK.
This dream position will see the chosen candidate and their four-legged sidekick paid £6,000 (plus expenses) to do a four-week road trip in July, visiting up to 110 pubs and rating them on their dog-friendly credentials – from doggy water stations to pet treats at the bar.
Requirements:
- A confident and sociable dog owner with at least one well-behaved dog
- Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel nationwide
- Strong communication skills for documenting and sharing experiences
- Social media savvy – able to capture engaging content with active social accounts
- Must love pub culture
To apply or find out more about this role, please visit.
This unique listing comes as new research from Rover has today revealed that a whopping 90% of British dog owners say their pooch is their ‘dream colleague’, ranking them above their siblings (66%), partner (53%), and even their best friends (45%). What’s more, 81% say their dog lifts their mood better than any co-worker could, attributing this to their dog’s calming presence (61%) and ability to make them smile – even on a bad day (60%).
This exciting position appears to tap into a growing national dream, with 82% claiming their ‘dream job’ would involve working with animals and travelling to new places (90%). In fact, two thirds (66%) say they would trade their current job in a heartbeat for one that pays them to hang out with dogs all day.
When it comes to ‘dream jobs’, being a dog walker/sitter topped the list for 30% of Brits*, closely followed by a pub tester (22%) and vet (20%). Meanwhile, 1 in 10 still have lingering childhood dreams of being an actor (9%) or sportsperson (8%).
Brits’ top 10 dream jobs
- Dog walker/sitter (30%)
- Pub tester (22%)
- Vet (20%)
- Photographer (15%)
- Entrepreneur (13%)
- Food critic (13%)
- Pet trainer (13%)
- Influencer (12%)
- Actor (9%)
- Sportsperson (8%)
- Pub or café owner (8%)
Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist comments: “Taking your pooch to the pub can be a fantastic way to bond, socialise, and keep them mentally stimulated - so long as the environment suits their needs and temperament. Look for pubs with a calm, quiet atmosphere and both indoor and outdoor dog-friendly spaces, ideally away from busy entrances or walkways.”
“The best spots will go the extra mile: think water bowls, poo bags, dog beds, even treats or a specially curated pup menu. Friendly, dog-aware staff make all the difference too. And remember - while it's great when venues provide extras, you know your dog best, so always come prepared and choose locations where your pup will feel comfortable and welcome.”