Animal Farm comes to Bolton
Originally written over 80 years ago, as a savage satire on post revolutionary Russia & the rise of Joseph Stalin, Animal Farm remains a seminal work of literature.
The story of animals overthrowing their human farmer to take over the farm, only to abandon all their ideals, as the oppressed become the the oppressors, remains all too relevant in today's society.
(How I wish that this production had been programmed a lifetime ago, when as a 13 year old, I had to battle my way through the themes of this book without this dramatic visual assistance being offered to the young people presently studying for their GCSEs!!)
Strong performances from all of the cast of six in this new version, directed by Iqbal Khan, bring a fresh, modern & thought-provoking reworking of this enduring, powerful story.
Until Saturday 24th February 2024. Details from www.octagontheatre.co.uk