News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Animal Farm comes to Bolton

Animal Farm based on the novel by George Orwell, adapted for the stage by Ian Woolridge and directed by renowned director Iqbal Khan, is brought vividly to life in the Octagon’s co-production with Derby Theatre and Hull Truck Theatre. (until Saturday 24th February 2024)
By HELEN CLEGGContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Originally written over 80 years ago, as a savage satire on post revolutionary Russia & the rise of Joseph Stalin, Animal Farm remains a seminal work of literature.

The story of animals overthrowing their human farmer to take over the farm, only to abandon all their ideals, as the oppressed become the the oppressors, remains all too relevant in today's society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

(How I wish that this production had been programmed a lifetime ago, when as a 13 year old, I had to battle my way through the themes of this book without this dramatic visual assistance being offered to the young people presently studying for their GCSEs!!)

Most Popular
Full cast Animal FarmFull cast Animal Farm
Full cast Animal Farm

Strong performances from all of the cast of six in this new version, directed by Iqbal Khan, bring a fresh, modern & thought-provoking reworking of this enduring, powerful story.

Until Saturday 24th February 2024. Details from www.octagontheatre.co.uk

Related topics:GCSEsRussia