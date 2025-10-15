An Italian Gala Evening with Burnley Municipal Choir
The main work is Rossini's Petite Messe Solennelle, which despite its title is neither small in scale nor solemn. It was Rossini's last work and its title is tongue in cheek. A Salon piece, never intended for church performance, it is full of bright, jaunty tunes and is very operatic in character. Written for 4 soloists and choir it has the unusual accompaniment of piano and harmonium, typical of a salon combination.
Under the inspirational musical leadership of Nigel Wilkinson, Burnley Municipal Choir is proud of its high artistic standards and continues to grow in strength - there should be over one hundred singers on the Mechanics stage, joined by 4 top internationally acclaimed soloists - Sarah Helsby Hughes, Kathleen Wilkinson, Tom Smith and Dean Robinson.
The choir have really enjoyed rehearsing this concert, and are looking forward to performing to a packed audience.
