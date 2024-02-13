Alan Carr's Picture Slam is back, bigger than ever and looking for teams of 2! Here's how to apply!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of the first series, which launched in September 2023, the addictive quiz show is back for a second series with added pressure and more pictures that will have you shouting answers at your TV screen!

The first series of Alan Carr’s Picture Slam averaged 3.3 million viewers across its eight-episode run, and saw its strongest audience in the penultimate episode, which averaged 4.6 million, making this the biggest Entertainment launch on the BBC last year and the second biggest new Entertainment launch across the market in 2023.

Picture Slam is the game where you need to know something about everything. In three teams of two, contestants have to battle against the clock in a series of thrilling rounds, to identify as many pictures as they can to be in with the chance of winning the £10,000 jackpot.

Alan Carr's Picture Slam

Alan Carr says: “I am over the moon that Picture Slam is coming back, I love the show so much and I’m bowled over by how popular it’s become. It’s manic, a little bit random and full of fun - it’s like if I was a quiz show!!! Let’s do it all over again!”

Ed De Burgh and Ben Shephard, Executive Producers for Triple Brew Media say “Picture Slam’s fast-paced, play along nature combined with Alan’s unique blend of wit and humour, captivated audiences last year. We can’t wait to get back into the studio and bring more Picture Slam to everyone!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC adds: “With even more episodes to look forward to in the second series and our funny host Alan Carr at the helm, Picture Slam is the perfect teatime treat that the whole family can play along with!”

Alan Carr’s Picture Slam will be filmed at Pacific Quay in Glasgow. Applications are now open until March 31st 2024