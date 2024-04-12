Active Cycles and Burnley Leisure and Culture partner to open pop-up shop
The pop-up shop will be staffed by BLC alongside Active Lancashire, helping customers to find the perfect bike for their needs.
Alexis Turner, Outdoor Activity Connector at BLC, said, “We are thrilled to work in partnership to open the pop-up bike shop, helping to make cycling more accessible to residents of Burnley of all ages and backgrounds. We hope to encourage more people to embrace the many health benefits of cycling while also contributing to environmental sustainability by preventing perfectly good bikes from just being scrapped unnecessarily.”
Michelle Grimes, Project Lead at Active Cycles said, "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of cycling. Our partnership with BLC allows us to reach a wider audience within Burnley and helps us continue in our mission to make cycling accessible to all members of the community."
The opening date of the temporary pop-up bike shop is scheduled for Wednesday 24th April, and will be open Tuesdays, 9AM – 12PM, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11AM – 3PM, and Saturdays 11AM – 2PM.
Active Cycles is thrilled to announce a special offer to celebrate its launch. From the 24th – 27th April the pop-up cycle shop will be offering customers £10 off adults' and £5 off children's bikes.
Keep up to date with developments at www.facebook.com/ActiveCyclesLancashire