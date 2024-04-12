Active Cycles and Burnley Leisure and Culture partner to open pop-up shop

An-award winning shop that will sells low-cost, recycled bicycles from just £25 for children is set to open within Burnley for a limited time only.Active Cycles, a community-driven bicycle refurbishment hub based in Accrington, is working in partnership with Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC) to launch a temporary pop-up bike shop within the Charter Walk shopping centre. The shop will be open for just 7 weeks.Active Cycles, which is delivered by the charity Active Lancashire, works with partners to save bikes from going to landfill, refurbishing them to sell at a low cost to help make cycling more accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds within local communities. It was the most recent winner of the Green category at BBC Lancashire’s Make a Difference Awards and recently raised nearly £40,000 through a crowd-funder to deliver more community initiatives such as maintenance workshops and led-rides.
The pop-up shop will be staffed by BLC alongside Active Lancashire, helping customers to find the perfect bike for their needs.

Alexis Turner, Outdoor Activity Connector at BLC, said, “We are thrilled to work in partnership to open the pop-up bike shop, helping to make cycling more accessible to residents of Burnley of all ages and backgrounds. We hope to encourage more people to embrace the many health benefits of cycling while also contributing to environmental sustainability by preventing perfectly good bikes from just being scrapped unnecessarily.”

Michelle Grimes, Project Lead at Active Cycles said, "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of cycling. Our partnership with BLC allows us to reach a wider audience within Burnley and helps us continue in our mission to make cycling accessible to all members of the community."

Active Cycles relies on donations from the public and landfill sites to collect and refurbish bikes

The opening date of the temporary pop-up bike shop is scheduled for Wednesday 24th April, and will be open Tuesdays, 9AM – 12PM, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11AM – 3PM, and Saturdays 11AM – 2PM.

Active Cycles is thrilled to announce a special offer to celebrate its launch. From the 24th – 27th April the pop-up cycle shop will be offering customers £10 off adults' and £5 off children's bikes.

Keep up to date with developments at www.facebook.com/ActiveCyclesLancashire

