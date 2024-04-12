Active Cycles and Burnley Leisure and Culture partner to open pop-up shop

An-award winning shop that will sells low-cost, recycled bicycles from just £25 for children is set to open within Burnley for a limited time only.Active Cycles, a community-driven bicycle refurbishment hub based in Accrington, is working in partnership with Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC) to launch a temporary pop-up bike shop within the Charter Walk shopping centre. The shop will be open for just 7 weeks.Active Cycles, which is delivered by the charity Active Lancashire, works with partners to save bikes from going to landfill, refurbishing them to sell at a low cost to help make cycling more accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds within local communities. It was the most recent winner of the Green category at BBC Lancashire’s Make a Difference Awards and recently raised nearly £40,000 through a crowd-funder to deliver more community initiatives such as maintenance workshops and led-rides.