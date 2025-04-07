A night of variety

By Helen Ingham
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Come and join Greenbrook Operatic and Dramatic society’s ‘A Night Of Variety’ on Friday 16th May/Saturday 17th May, 7.30pm start.

Songs from outstanding musicals, panto sketches, monologues, comedy and much more.

After a short break from being on the stage we can’t wait to be back up there entertaining you all again and keep this society thriving.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Greenbrook-Methodist-Church-Theatre-Group

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice