A night of variety
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Come and join Greenbrook Operatic and Dramatic society’s ‘A Night Of Variety’ on Friday 16th May/Saturday 17th May, 7.30pm start.
Songs from outstanding musicals, panto sketches, monologues, comedy and much more.
After a short break from being on the stage we can’t wait to be back up there entertaining you all again and keep this society thriving.
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Greenbrook-Methodist-Church-Theatre-Group