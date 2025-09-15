A dragon is coming to Towneley

Published 15th Sep 2025
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 12:32 BST
Local artist Sarah Mae Francis, is well on the way to completing the first Towneley Dragon sculpture.

Sarah recycles old tools and other unwanted steel items to make magnificent sculptures like the Towneley Dragon. The dragon has been commissioned by the Friends of Towneley Park to go at the beginning of their dragon trail in Thanet Lee Woods.

The dragon will be powder coated in red and will be ready for unveiling at the Burnley Nature Festival organised by Outdoor Town on Sunday, October 5, in Towneley Park.

The unveiling will take place at 11am and there will be activities throughout the day for you to enjoy. The Friends of Towneley will have dragon related activities like a fire eater and juggler, mask making and dragon stories and of course their dragon trail. At the end of the trail you can have a dragon photos taken.

So get the date in your diary and come and enjoy the festival!

