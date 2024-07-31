Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So we have a new government, and new MPs in Burnley and across Lancashire.

With all sorts of new policies they are just starting to talk about at high level. But what’s vital is that that government gets the right intel now – the right examples and ideas of how they should actually implement those policies, how they can really help local businesses. Where should GB Energy be investing and in what technology? What skills should the skills and growth fund be concentrating on? Just how should they implement those new employee day one rights? Do Lancashire businesses want to see devolution and funding under local control - with or without a Mayor?

You, we, are the only real source of the information that our new government needs. So tell them!

