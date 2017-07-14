Search

James and the Giant Peach; Burnley Youth Theatre

Burnley Youth Theatre is presenting James and the Giant Peach this weekend. (s)

Burnley Youth Theatre is presenting James and the Giant Peach this weekend. (s)

These young am-dram stars are transporting audiences into the magical world of Roald Dahl this weekend.

In James and the Giant Peach, presented by the Discoverers and Explorers group, a young adventurer journeys with a band of giant insects across the Atlantic Ocean.

The production, which is suitable for all ages, will be shown tonight at 7-30pm and tomorrow at 2-30pm at Burnley Arts Centre, Queen's Park Road.

Book on www.burnleyyouththeatre.org