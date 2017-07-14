James and the Giant Peach; Burnley Youth Theatre

These young am-dram stars are transporting audiences into the magical world of Roald Dahl this weekend.
In James and the Giant Peach, presented by the Discoverers and Explorers group, a young adventurer journeys with a band of giant insects across the Atlantic Ocean.
The production, which is suitable for all ages, will be shown tonight at 7-30pm and tomorrow at 2-30pm at Burnley Arts Centre, Queen's Park Road.
Book on www.burnleyyouththeatre.org
