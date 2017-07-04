Burnley Youth Theatre is conjuring characters from literature’s canon of classic tales, transporting them on stage on a wind of colour and magic.

First up in this double bill of literature favourites is Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, presented by the society’s Discoverers and Explorers group.

This magical story sees James journey with a band of giant insects across the Atlantic Ocean in search of escape.

The production is suitable for all ages and will be shown on Friday, July 14th at 7-30pm and Saturday, July 15th at 2-30pm.

Later in the month, the spotlight will shine on BYT’s Creatives group as they spin a web of romance, tragedy and family feuds.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet - set in Verona, a city rocked by war and family grudges - will be brought to life on Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd. Both performances will begin at 7-30pm.

The show is suitable for ages seven and above.

To book tickets for either production, which will take place at Burnley Arts Centre, Queen’s Park Road, please call 01282 458655 or visit http://burnleyyouththeatre.org

Alternatively, drop into the centre from Monday to Thursday between 10am to 4pm or on Saturday, between 10am and 1-30pm.