Byteback Theatre Group presenting boundary-pushing show

Byteback Theatre Group is staging a dark and biting play tonight.

The youngsters are offering a sneak preview of their original tale, Dead People Don’t Have Secrets.

This challenging story of group suicide will be taken to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It explores the factors driving a group a strangers to extreme measures and is inspired by a cluster of suicides hitting headlines in recent years.

It will be held at Burnley Youth Theatre at approximately 8-30pm, following a performance of Ice Baby, and is suitable for audiences aged 16 and above.