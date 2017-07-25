Search

Byteback Theatre Group presenting boundary-pushing show

Olivia Sutcliffe rehearsing for Dead People Don't Have Secrets at Burnley Youth Theatre. (s)
Olivia Sutcliffe rehearsing for Dead People Don't Have Secrets at Burnley Youth Theatre. (s)

Byteback Theatre Group is staging a dark and biting play tonight.

The youngsters are offering a sneak preview of their original tale, Dead People Don’t Have Secrets.

This challenging story of group suicide will be taken to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It explores the factors driving a group a strangers to extreme measures and is inspired by a cluster of suicides hitting headlines in recent years.

It will be held at Burnley Youth Theatre at approximately 8-30pm, following a performance of Ice Baby, and is suitable for audiences aged 16 and above.