'Quirky and alternative' Drop the Beat returns promising surprises in ‘New Chapter’

After a year out, Burnley’s ever-popular Drop the Beat Festival is back with a bang, promising a “quirky” vibe and something for everyone.

Promising a raft of international DJs, live music, and an array of singers, Drop the Beat looks set to return with a vengeance as it settles into its new home in Ightenhill.

The festival line-up.

Taking place on Saturday, June 24th, preparations are well under way for what will be Drop the Beat’s first iteration away from its 2014 and 2015 home in Towneley Park, with organiser, Craig Kennedy, confident that the move will mark a new era for the festival.

“Preparations are going really well,” Craig said. “This one is the ‘New Chapter’: it’s a new start in a new home so we’re doing things that are a little bit out there and we’re going for the wow factor.

“We want people on the day to walk down and everyone who has been to Drop the Beat before to say ‘wow, I didn’t expect this,’” Craig explained.

“We’re going for a quirky vibe and we’re bringing a lot of new things to the table,” he added. “We’re making it a bit alternative and new to what we’ve done before. There’s going to be a lot of surprises.”

Featuring the likes of Rob Tissera, Stu Allen, and Jane Angel - all of whom are set to wow crowds at the festival - the event boasts some of the continent’s big-hitters, with Craig highlighting what should be one of the festival’s most thrilling line-ups yet.

“There’s a lot to be excited about in the line-up; we’ve got DJs we’ve never had before from all over Europe,” Craig said. “One thing we’re doing this year that we don’t think has been done anywhere else is we’ve got an arena called ‘Viva la diva’, which is an all-female artist arena.

“In everything we’re doing, we’re trying to be a little bit different,” Chris added. “It should be quite the event, and even the weather is forecast to be sunny.”

With the festival shaping up to be one of the standout dates on the calendar, Craig is keen for anyone and everyone to give Drop the Beat a go. “Everyone should come down,” he said. “People who have been before or people who are new will think ‘this is what a festival is all about.’”

Final release tickets are available through www.skiddle.com.