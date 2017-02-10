Prince's music back on Spotify after deal reached

The music of late singer Prince will return to streaming service Spotify, the company said.

The Swedish organisation said tracks from Prince's Warner Bros catalogue, which includes hits such as Purple Rain and Raspberry Beret, will be available from Sunday February 12, the same day as the Grammy Awards in the US.

A spokesperson for Spotify said the company worked directly with Warner Bros on the "purple" outdoor marketing campaign ahead of the tracks being made available to its 100 million monthly active users.

The campaign saw purple advertisements installed throughout the Union Square subway station in New York, complete with the brand's logo.

Spotify said Prince's estate was not involved in the deal.

In 2015, Prince pulled his music from streaming services Spotify and Apple Music among others after previously declaring "the internet is over" in 2010.

At the time, he said: "I don't see why I should give my new music to iTunes or anyone else.

"They won't pay me an advance for it and then they get angry when they can't get it."

Prince died in April 2016 at the age of 57.