Pendle Jazzmen thrill at The Inn on the Wharf

Fast becoming fixtures of Burnley’s jazz scene, The Pendle Jazzmen will be playing at The Inn on the Wharf every Thursday night at 8:30pm.

With a raft of special guests appearing on the trumpet - including John Percival, Colin Ball, John Pashley, and Stuart Whiteley - the night is not to be missed.

The dates for each special guest are as follows:

Jan. 12th: John Percival

Jan. 19th: John Percival

Jan. 26th: Colin Ball

Feb. 2nd: John Pashley

Feb. 9th: Colin Ball

Feb. 16th: John Pashley

Feb. 23rd: Colin Ball

Mar. 2nd: John Percival

Mar. 9th: Colin Ball

Mar. 16th: John Pashley

Mar. 23rd: Stuart Whiteley

Mar. 30th: Stuart Whiteley