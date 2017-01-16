Pendle Jazzmen thrill at The Inn on the Wharf

Fast becoming fixtures of Burnley’s jazz scene, The Pendle Jazzmen will be playing at The Inn on the Wharf every Thursday night at 8:30pm.
With a raft of special guests appearing on the trumpet - including John Percival, Colin Ball, John Pashley, and Stuart Whiteley - the night is not to be missed.
The dates for each special guest are as follows:
Jan. 12th: John Percival
Jan. 19th: John Percival
Jan. 26th: Colin Ball
Feb. 2nd: John Pashley
Feb. 9th: Colin Ball
Feb. 16th: John Pashley
Feb. 23rd: Colin Ball
Mar. 2nd: John Percival
Mar. 9th: Colin Ball
Mar. 16th: John Pashley
Mar. 23rd: Stuart Whiteley
Mar. 30th: Stuart Whiteley