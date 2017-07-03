Classical show to end season with a bang

Indulge in stunning classical music this weekend when St Peter’s CE Church hosts its final recital of the season.

The performance will feature Ian Hunter on the trumpet, who runs a big band in Chorley, supported by Peter Morrison on the organ, a graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music who has given recitals at cathedrals across the UK.

Admission costs £5, including refreshments, and parking is available in the adjoining school yard.

The concert will take place tomorrow at the venue in Church Street, Burnley, starting at 11am. Coffee will be served from 10-30am.

The next season starts on Wednesday, September 13th and programmes are now available.