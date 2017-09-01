Walker passes 1,000 run mark in high-scoring win over Settle

Read beat CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale Cricket League Section A leaders Settle on Saturday.

Settle remain 23 points clear in Section A, with Read fourth, 27 points adrift, folloiwing a run-gorged game at Whalley Road, with 509 runs scored in total – including 135 from 100 balls from Read professional Matt Walker who passed 1,000 league runs for the campaign.

Walker shared 143 for the fourth wicket with Ben Gorton, who finished unbeaten on 82 from 94 balls, as Read made a mammoth 306-5 in their 45 overs.

Walker’s knock contained 17 fours and five sixes, while Gorton hit 11 boundaries.

Michael Whalley 24 for Read, as the Settle bowlers chased leather in the field.

Jack Harrison (29) and Sadrian Ward (47) put on 79 for the first wicket in reply, but that was the best partnership of the innings, as all Read’s bowlers chipped in to keep Settle below the run rate.

Read couldn’t claim the final wicket, as the visitors closed on 213-9, but there were wickets for skipper Andrew Rushton (1-47), Walker (3-72), Warren Eastham (3-47) and Gorton (2-32).

On Saturday, Read are at Whalley.