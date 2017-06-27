Read reach semi-finals of cup

Read recovered from a dismal couple of days in the Twenty20 and Ribblesdale Cricket League to make it to the semi-finals of the Ramsbottom Cup at the expense of Padiham.

The visitors made light work of chasing their rival’s 155-run total at the Arbories thanks to another fabulous unbeaten innings from professional Matt Walker.

The former Lowerhouse man totalled 13 fours and two sixes in a 62-ball 92 to earn his side a six wicket win inside 26 overs.

One-time Padiham skipper Callum Clarke top-scored for the hosts with 67 but he was only aided by Tom Ryland’s 28-run contribution. Toby Burrows added 14 not out at the tail end.

Walker had initially excelled with the ball, taking 4-46 from eight overs while William Wrathall added 3-30 to dent Padiham’s hopes.

Walker’s impressive display in the reply came in a 103-run stand alongside Harry Carter for the second wicket with the latter making 40 which included eight fours.

The paid man then saw his side comfortably over the line with Thomas Turner who came in at number six to fire an unbeaten 12.

Read will host Settle at Whalley Road on Sunday, July 16th with a final against Feniscowles or Whalley at Station Road at stake.

Meanwhile, Read’s hopes of qualification in the limited overs competition took a knock as they lost by two runs against Group One leaders Settle.

Chasing the home side’s 144-6 at the Marshfield Ground, Read couldn’t quite get over the line in a rain affected fixture.

Opener Walker was the pick of the batsmen with 42 to provide a positive start to the fight back while Carter added 26.

Ben Gorton’s 18 not out, Michael Whalley’s 11 and Turner’s 24 pushed Read close but it wasn’t quite enough.

Phil Haggerty’s men also slipped up in the Ribblesdale Cricket League as they lost out to Euxton.

Josh Lavin (42) and Warren Eastham (39) were the pick of the bunch in Read’s finish of 173 but a solid innings from the hosts secured maximum points.

It turned out to be a weekend to forget for Padiham who had previously been on a marvellous run in all competitions.

They lost by three wickets against Whalley in the Twenty20 while Baxenden prevailed in the Section B clash to bridge the gap at the top of the division.

Burrows deserved some reward for a bright spell with the ball when taking 5-53 from 17 overs but it wasn’t to be as Padiham didn’t get close to threatening the home side’s total of 173.