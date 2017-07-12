Padiham’s anniversary celebrations hit a snag

Whalley soured Padiham’s 125th anniversary celebrations when registering a six-wicket win at the Arbories.

The hosts were all sent back to their seats with just 86 runs on the board as former skipper Callum Clarke hit the only respectable knock of the innings with 31.

Toby Bulcock’s punishing spell with the ball proved to be Padiham’s undoing as he took 6-17 from 17 overs while Simon Gorton added 4-28.

Whalley required just 14 overs to complete the chase as Sam Sweeney (41) and Stuart Crabtree (27 not out) stood out.