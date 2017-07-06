Sinclair ready to sign off in style

Rob Sinclair has vowed to go out in style in the final fight of his MMA career.

The 37-year-old revealed that he’s feeling in great shape ahead of his BAMMA 30 headline contest against Paul Redmond at the 3Arena in Dublin tonight.

The British Gas engineer was the organisation’s world champion at lightweight and defended his crown against former UFC fighter Andre Winner at Wembley Arena in 2012.

However, despite making a miraculous recovery from a serious knee injury four years ago, Sinclair will finally be forced in to retirement after an MRI scan detected a slight hole in the membrane surrounding his brain.

Sinclair, who carries the alias ‘C4’, said: “I’m feeling great. I feel brilliant and my preparation has been good. I’m ready to go now.

“I’m fully focussed so make sure that you don’t blink. I’m going to go out in style and finish this one in the first round. I’m going to put him to sleep.”