Michael back with a win as Lancashire beat Southport

Michael Hunt helped Lancashire make a winning start to the new county golf season.

The Burnley golfer, from Pleasington GC, marked his comeback after a year out with a shoulder injury by teaming up with Nelson’s Curtis Clarkin to edge out Mark Duncalf and Greg McIlroy 1up in the foursomes.

The Red Rose county beat the Southport and District Golf Association at Formby in the traditional curtain-raiser to the campaign, taking the foursomes 4½-1½ to hold a healthy advantage at halfway, before securing an 11-7 win.