Healy is named new Burnley RUFC skipper

Ben Healy is the new first team captain at Burnley Rugby Club.

The club are already back in training – see the club website www.pitchero.com/clubs/burnleyrugbyclub for locations and times, with everyone welcome.

Summer touch continues in Towneley Park on Tuesdays, meeting at the Triangle at 7 p.m., with all welcome.

For more information, contact rugby community coach Simon Finnan on 07988122186, email caldervale78@hotmail.co.uk or go to the website.