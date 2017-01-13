Forest in seventh heaven!

Forest maintained their winning ways in the North Hockey Women’s League Division 2 North West at Ulverston in their first game of the new year.

Forest pushed deep into the South Lakes defence early on, but were struggling to break through until some neat passing in the attacking D allowed player of the match Hayley Baines to put a rebound into the goal, following a good save from the goalkeeper.

Forest started to find some gaps, and central defender Dani Hornby weaved her way through the middle and was fouled just outside the D. Taking the free hit quickly, she took the ball into the D and fired a well struck shot which lifted into the net at pace.

Kayleigh Vickers made it 3-0 just before half-time when her shot found its way under the keeper and over the line.

South Lakes began to tire, and in the second half, Forest took their opportunities. Lisa Crewe took the ball out wide in the D from a free hit and her strike, from an extremely tight angle, made it 4-0.

A penalty corner shortly after was slipped left to Crewe, and her shot allowed Baines a deflection to bag her second.

Karen Wignall was also on hand to put away goal number six in identical fashion.

Crewe added her second with a perfectly-placed drag flick into to the top left corner from a penalty corner.

Forest’s hard work eventually paid off, and they face Lytham on Saturday in a tricky away fixture at AKS.