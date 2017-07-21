Could you be next Federer?

Burnley Tennis Club are holding a Great British Tennis Weekend Community Open Day tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If watching Wimbledon has made you want to get back in the game, try tennis for the first time or play more often, then you’re not alone.

The good news is that Burnley are opening up their courts to the general public to play for free, with everyone invited to try out a range of tennis activities on the day.

There is lots on offer – mini tennis for 3-8 years will take place between 10 a.m. and noon.

Family members will be able to get involved in this child and adult session.

Adult Tennis and junior – 9-16 years – activities will be on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sessions are for complete beginners or those who have played before.

Just turn up on the day at 30 Lower Ridge Close, Burnley, down the road from Burnley Fire Station.

If you do want to book on, and let the club know you are coming, please do on ClubSpark at clubspark.lta.org.uk/opendays