Burnley set up play-off game after 11-try demolition

It was home sweet home for Burnley RUFC on Saturday, with their first home game in 11 weeks – their final league game, which they needed to win to go into the end of season play-off.

And the locals didn’t disappoint and never really had to get into top gear as they cruised past visitors North Manchester 72- 5 in an 11- try demolition.

Burnley had the game wrapped up at the half 36-5, then made a raft of changes to add fresh legs to compound the visitors’ problems.

Burnley’s scorers were Nino Angelone, Rob Lawless, Jack Stockdale, Adam Wallis, Alex Woodcock and braces from Lee Ferrier, Danny Rowlands and James Redford.

Redford also added a penalty and seven conversions.

Tomorrow, Burnley have a home play-off against Whitehaven as they seek promotion.

Kick-off is 3 p.m., admission is free, and all support is welcome.

On Sunday, the Under 7-10s are at Manchester, the Under 11/12s at Clitheroe, the Under 13s at Blackburn, and the Under 14/16s are training.