Burnley racer Simon smashes PB

Burnley racer Simon Edmondson’s latest need for speed took him to Oliver’s Mount where he finished with a perfect 10.

Having qualified in 11th place, smashing his personal best by two-and-a-half seconds in the meantime, Simon was made to work hard in the opening race.

Things didn’t exactly go to plan as he was boxed in on the start and had to shut off before getting swamped.

However, he managed to claw his way back to where he had started the race.

The second race, in bright sunshine, proved to be just as troublesome when, after an incredibly tight hair pin turn, Simon surrendered a few places by missing a gear. He had it all to do but, having seen the red mist, Simon brought the bike home in 10th position while once again beating his personal record, this time by a single second.

“Overall it was a great weekend,” he said. “I was improving in every session and went nearly three-and-a-half seconds faster than my last time out there. I would like to say a massive thanks to all my sponsors because without their support I wouldn’t be out there.”

If anybody would like to join the team get in touch at simon03@live.co.uk.