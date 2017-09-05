Lowerhouse’s big day is washed out

Lowerhouse’s big day out at Emirates Old Trafford was washed out on Sunday.

Around 700 West Enders descended on Manchester for the LCB Knockout Trophy Final with Ormskirk, but only nine overs could be played in persistent rain.

And the county competition showpiece will now be relocated to Blackpool Cricket Club on Sunday.

Ben Heap’s side, who became the first Lancashire League club in history to reach this stage, having bypassed Great Harwood, Farnworth Social Circle, Rochdale, Clitheroe and arch rivals Burnley, lost the toss, with the Liverpool Competition leaders opting to bat first.

Two-time champions Ormskirk, who recently beat Wolverhampton to qualify for the ECB National Knockout final, were 31-1 after nine overs, with ‘House professional Ockert Erasmus claiming the wicket of Michael Jones.

Ian Robinson had just been introduced to the fray, teaming up with Ormskirk’s opening batsman Andy Baybutt (17).

The Liverpool Road outfit had warmed up for Sunday’s finale with a 16-run victory over Burnley on home soil.

Paddy Martin top scored with an unbeaten 50 in Lowerhouse’s 183-6 at the Brooks Foundation Ground, hitting six boundaries from 98 balls.

The 25-year-old added 55 for the sixth wicket, with Chris Bleazard, who hit three fours and a six in a 41-ball 35.

Professional Erasmus also made 40 and Dean Barlow 34 with Bharat Tripathi taking 3-44 for the visitors.

Joe Hawke (4-31) and Paddy Martin (2-30) then helped reduce Burnley to 58-7 and 89-8 but skipper Dan Pickup (47 not out) and Tripathi (38) put on 60 for the ninth wicket to apply pressure at the tail end.

Erasmus then dismissed last man Cole Hayman (4) after Hawke had broken the stand by removing Tripathi and Burnley were all out for 167. Paid man Chris Holt also made 22, Liam Bedford 12 and Steve Brunt 11 for Burnley.

l Lowerhouse’s Fagan and Whalley Under 9 Hornets beat East Lancashire in their Lancashire Junior League Cup final.

A tight spell of bowling and an impressive display of fielding was followed by a strong batting display.

Club chairman Stan Heaton said: “The cup win and league position is a fitting reward to the full under 9s squad and to our other two under 9s teams, the Bees and the Wasps. All the teams have been managed by Eric Haworth and Dave Waddington, with assistance from Lucas Neill and Warren de Vries and many of the parents.

“As chairman I am extremely pleased that the foundation stone of our junior set up, our youngest teams, are in such good hands and have such great support from the coaching staff - from Nigel Brown and his team, the adults mentioned, and our marvellous parents who support their children and indeed the club to the full extent.”