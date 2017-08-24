Lowerhouse aim to lift the county cup for pioneer

Ben Heap says that Lowerhouse will be inspired by stalwarts past and present when they take on Ormskirk in the final of the LCB Knockout Cup at Emirates Old Trafford.

While individuals such as Stan Heaton continue to sow the seeds for success at the Brooks Foundation Ground, pioneers like David Wren laid the groundwork.

The former club president, who sadly died last year, steered the club through some desperately dark times, and was responsible for petitioning for Lancashire League clubs to join the county’s most prestigious competition.

With the tie against the Liverpool Competition league leaders scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3rd, the West Enders skipper said: “It would mean a hell of a lot to win this competition. It would be a really proud moment to be crowned the best team in Lancashire.

“We’ll definitely be doing it for David Wren. Lowerhouse Cricket Club owes a great debt to David and his family. We’ll be doing it for all those stalwarts from the past as well, who I’m sure will be looking down on us with pride.

“I always think about those people. There have been a lot of ups and downs at the cricket club, and there were times when we never thought we’d see the day that we’re bidding to become the best team in Lancashire at Old Trafford.”

Heap added: “We’ve come a long way, but we’ll never lose sight of where we’ve come from. We’ll take each success as it comes and we’ll enjoy it while it’s here.

“We will of course have David Wren in our thoughts. He loved to win more than anybody and he always strived to improve the club.

“We would be nowhere if it wasn’t for people like him because he helped to put these building blocks in place.

“Stan Heaton also deserves a lot of credit. He’s been a huge driving force as well. He deserves a big mention and it was nice to see him with a big smile on his face after the semi-final.”

Playing at the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club will be a once in a lifetime experience for many, and Heap wants his team-mates to make the most of the occasion.

The 29-year-old has suffered defeat twice at the venue which will stage the finale, representing both Habergham and North East Lancashire as a teenager at England’s second oldest Test venue.

Heap has been dreaming of a return for some time and now that fantasy has finally become a reality.

“I’ve not been sleeping that much,” he said. “I’ve not switched off from it. I’m just walking around with a big smile on my face. I just keep picturing the whole day ahead but once we get there we’ll be ready to play and win.

“It will be a surreal experience and it may never happen again for some of us. I’m sure everyone involved with the club will enjoy their day out.”

Lowerhouse host Haslingden at Liverpool Road on Saturday, and make the short trip to Chatburn Road to take on table-topping Clitheroe on Sunday.

Burnley, meanwhile, open their double-header weekend against East Lancashire at Alexandra Meadows and play host to defending champions Ramsbottom at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Elsewhere, in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, Read host title-chasing Settle at Whalley Road on Saturday, while Padiham’s pursuit of promotion continues against Cherry Tree at Preston Old Road.