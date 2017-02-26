Leon wins memorial trophy

Leon Brennan is the 26th recipient of the Craig Heaton Memorial Trophy.

Jim Heaton presented the trophy to Leon at Burnley Cricket Club’s first practice night of the year recently at Sir John Thursby Community College.

Leon was selected for the award s the most improved player in all age groups of the Burnley and District Cricket Teams.

Highlights of his season included two fine innings of 54 and 77, which assisted the team to reach the quarter-finals of the Ainsworth Trophy.

Originally playing his junior Cricket at Haslingden, Leon moved to Burnley two years ago and plays for the Under 15s, Under 17s and third XI.

Stan Heaton, who manages and organises all the Burnley District Teams, is thanked for all his input.