Jo’s award proves that This Girl certainly can!

The face of the “This Girl Can” campaign was honoured as Burnley Leisure held their Annual Awards Evening.

Burnley’s athletes, clubs and volunteers are recognised for their hard work and dedication to sport.

Over the years, this prestigious event has really gathered pace and garnered the company of some famous faces.

Sally Gunnell OBE, Olympic 400m gold medalist, had the pleasure of hosting the event this year.

From the selection of 10 awards, rounders player Jo Baldwin was nominated and won the award for ‘Contribution to Women’s Sport’.

Jo, Development Director at Bauer Media, was ecstatic about her win and said: “I feel extremely honoured to firstly, be nominated and secondly, to go on to win the award is pretty over whelming.

“A special mention must go to the brilliant GetIn2 Team at Burnley leisure and my lovely rounders team Scruples, without them none of this would have been possible.

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of the This Girl Can campaign ... the results have been outstanding and the positivity around women playing sport in our communities has never been as strong.

“My involvement in the Burnley Rounders Club, Rounders England Board and Burnley Leisure Board has been an extremely rewarding experience...the thought, one woman could be inspired to take part in any sport and activity as a result of the promotion and publicity is inspiring in itself.”

Ruth Daniels, Chair of the Rounders England Board relayed the organisations pleasure for Jo’s award: “Delighted to see Jo and Rounders England being recognised for this award, especially following on from Women’s Sport Week.

“We recognise that having her on the Rounders England board is advantageous; to receive her contributions as a regular rounders player, as well as her professional experiences. Jo’s position ensures that the Rounders England board continues to exceed Women in Sports current target for a diverse board of beyond 30%, with a 71% female presence.”

Janet Roundell, Sport & Play Development Officer at Burnley Leisure, nominated Jo for the award.

She said: “As soon as I saw this new award was being introduced to the Burnley community sports awards, I knew that Jo was perfect for it. She is passionate about our sport and promoting everything we are trying to do.”