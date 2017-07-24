‘House fate is still uncertain

Lowerhouse’s immediate future in the Lancashire League still hangs in the balance as they failed to do enough to guarantee a spot in the A Division at the weekend.

The West Enders, currently eighth in the table, picked up two points in a 38-run loss against Nelson at the Brooks Foundation Ground.

While their opponents made the cut when climbing to fifth in the hierarchy, ‘House require a couple of points at home to Church to make sure.

Openers Lewis Bradley and David Crotty put on 120 to get the away side off to a flying start in an eventual finish of 261-5.

Bradley hit eight fours in making a career best 82 from 120 balls with Crotty hitting seven fours and a six in his 81 ball innings of 56. Professional Devon Conway then hit four fours and a six in his 63 ball knock of 55.

Lowerhouse professional Ockert Erasmus passed 500 runs for the season in the home side’s reply during his innings of 65 which included nine fours.

He added 109 for the fifth wicket with Paddy Martin (27). Chris Bleazard also made an unbeaten 32, Dean Barlow 27 and skipper Ben Heap 15.

Meanwhile, the club’s LCB Knockout Cup quarter-final against Clitheroe will be replayed in August after the tie at Chatburn Road was abandoned. Lowerhouse had been bowled out for 174.