Storks bring dismal run to an end in style

Padiham were involved in another high-scoring Hallmark Security North West Counties Football League fixture on Tuesday night, ending a run of six defeats with a convincing 4-1 win at the School Lane Ground against Squires Gate.

The Storks dominated the early stages of the game, going close to opening the scoring after 10 minutes when Aaron Taylor headed a Garry Hunter free kick against the bar.

Two minutes later the same player was brought down for a penalty, before taking the spot kick himself to put Padiham a goal up and on their way to victory.

Mark Coyne got away on the right wing on 14 minutes, but his shot on target was kept out by a good stop by home keeper Ben Fletcher.

At the other end, Squires Gate had to wait until just after the half hour mark for their first attempt on goal, and when it came, Storks keeper Michael Donlon had no problem keeping out Mark Buchan’s shot from the edge of the box to ensure the visitors’ lead stayed intact.

Coyne stretched the home defence again on 40 minutes, running onto a James Dean pass before sending in a low, hard cross to the near post, which Taylor got on the end of and converted from close range to double the Storks’ lead.

Coyne then scored himself right on half-time after being played in by Mark Sharples, and finishing with a shot out of the reach of Fletcher to give the Storks a 3-0 interval lead.

Dean added a fourth for Padiham nine minutes into the second half, before the home side pulled one back through a Buchan spot kick 15 minutes from time, and went close again when Daniel Penswick headed a good chance across the face of the goal late in the game.

Padiham face a tougher task on Saturday when Bootle are the visitors to the Arbories for a 3 p.m. kick-off.

Padiham FCs youngsters lost 7-0 at home to Ladybridge Under 18s in the Lancashire Sunday Youth League, with all the goals coming in the second half.

The young Storks are back in action this Sunday at home to Haslingden in a cup match, kick-off 11 a.m.