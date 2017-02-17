Morgan joins the Sky Blues on two-year scholarship

Lifelong Burnley fan Morgan Crowther has signed a two-year scholarship with League 1 Coventry City.

The 16-year-old former Shuttleworth College pupil signed for Blackburn Rovers’ Academy two years ago, and has also had a spell with Leicester City.

The striker has had a season ticket at Turf Moor, along with father Jimmy, who, along with mother Lisa, is very proud of his latest move.

A former Burnley town team player, Morgan is blessed with pace and was Shuttleworth’s 400m champion.

He is represented by DRN Sports, of Hargreaves Street in Burnley, and consultant Kiko Rodriguez said: “We’re delighted to get Morgan a move to Coventry.

“He was released by Blackburn, and was at Leicester.

“But we worked with his parents very closely and got him down to Coventry for trials, and they saw his potential and offered him a two-year scholarship.

“He’s very quick and a good finisher, and we hope he can go right through the system there now to the first team.”

Morgan joins a growing stable of promising young footballing talent represented by DRN Sports.