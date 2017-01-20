Deadline Day Countdown: January 20

The latest transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West

Lancashire Post: Preston North End boss Simon Grayson is pleased the club is being linked with Robbie Keane and Lewis Grabban.

Burnley Express: Clarets striker Andre Gray is happy and settled at Turf Moor despite speculation linking him with West Ham United.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town have reportedly paid out a six-figure fee to sign Will Burns from Bristol City.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley has signed Everton youngster Antony Evans on loan until the end of the season.

Blackpool Gazette: Gary Bowyer is working ‘frantically hard’ to try and bolster his injury-hit Blackpool squad.

Daily Telegraph: The door has been opened for Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Times: Manchester City have set a record transfer fee for a 13-year-old by paying Southend United £175,000 for Finley Burns.

Daily Express: Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has cast doubt on his future at Anfield amid interest from a number of clubs.