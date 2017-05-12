Scott Arfield making huge strides

Scott Arfield feels that the freedom afforded to players at Turf Moor gives them the base to bolster their development.

The 28-year-old has made more than 150 appearances for the Clarets since moving on from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2013 and has been a key component in the club’s success.

Despite falling out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium, the midfielder instantly settled in to Sean Dyche’s side and never looked back.

With two promotions and a couple of seasons in the Premier League under his belt, the Canada international said: “You can only go off different players at other clubs that you speak to and I think some teams don’t seem to give players the same freedom to go and play.

“At this club they let you go and play and the fans do as well, you feel at ease and you just let your ability shine through.

“I don’t think at other clubs it’s like that but at this club the structure is gearing towards success.”

Burnley are currently blessed with plenty of options in the wider midfield areas with Robbie Brady, George Boyd and Johann Berg Gudmundsson providing competition while Steven Defour has also been utilised in that role.

And that battle for places, Arfield says, has also contributed to his growth. “It’s been like that since I came in,” he said. “From the first season it gradually got better and with the money that the club has now got it obviously enhances it on the playing side.

“Once you’re out for a few games it’s so hard to get back in. If you’re not pulling your weight or your performances aren’t up to scratch then you miss out and you’re disappointed.

“Robbie has come in and done magnificent, Johann you can see his technical ability and he’s been unlucky with injuries, but you can see we’re very strong out wide.”