FA explain reasons for Wenger's dismissal against Clarets

The FA have revealed the “written reasons” for Arsene Wenger’s dismissal against Burnley last month, and subsequent four-match touchline ban.

According to referee Jon Moss’ report, the Arsenal boss accused fourth official Anthony Taylor of being “dishonest”, before pushing him at the Emirates, after Burnley were awarded an injury time penalty, which Andre Gray converted to make it 1-1.

Arsenal went on to win the game with an Alexis Sanchez spot kick.

Moss wrote in his report after the game: “In the 92nd minute of the game, following the award of a penalty against Arsenal, I was informed by Mr Taylor that he had been confronted by Mr Wenger in the technical area.

“He informed me that despite being warned to consider his conduct, Mr Wenger stated to Mr Taylor ‘You are dishonest to your federation!’ Mr Taylor told me that he told Mr Wenger that this was not acceptable to which Mr Wenger replied ‘**** off’.”

Taylor’s report added: “Following the award of a penalty kick against his team in approx. 92nd min, Mr Wenger left his technical area to confront me in disagreement at the decision. Before he said anything I said ‘think carefully before you say anything’. He responded by saying ‘you are dishonest to your federation’.

“I considered this to be questioning both mine and the referee, Jon Moss’s integrity and impartiality. I stated to Mr. Wenger that such a comment was not acceptable and he told me to ‘**** off’ on two separate occasions.

“Once Burnley had taken the penalty and before the game restarted I informed the referee, Jon Moss, what Mr Wenger had said and he subsequently dismissed Mr Wenger from the technical area. Initially Mr Wenger wanted to return to his technical area and I had to ask him again to leave the vicinity as required. He then chose to stand at the opening of the tunnel. I again approached him and asked him to go to the dressing room area. At this point Mr Wenger pushed me twice and I had to ask the security staff present to escort Mr Wenger to the dressing room area.”