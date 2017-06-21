Clarets freeze 2017/18 season ticket prices at standard prices

Burnley have announced that season tickets for the upcoming 2017/2018 Premier League campaign are frozen at standard prices, and are back on sale.

The price freeze means you will be able to watch the Clarets at Turf Moor, from £21 per match (adults), £15 per match (Over 65’s), £8 per match (under 22’s), and £7 per match (under 18’s).

The club saw a massive increase in numbers of renewals and new season tickets purchased for the 2017/18 season before the March 31st earlybird deadline, and so seats are limited.

Season tickets are available online from claretsstore.com, by calling the Ticket Hotline 0844 807 1882, or by popping down to the Turf Moor Ticket Office.

For more details, go to www.burnleyfootballclub.com