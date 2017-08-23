Blackburn Rovers 0, Burnley 2

Victory over Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup now means that the Clarets have won more East Lancashire derbies than their arch rivals.

Ahead of the tie at Ewood Park both sides had won 41 games apiece since their first meeting in 1888, with 19 stalemates, but goals from Jack Cork and Robbie Brady saw Burnley get their noses in front.

A total of 48 places now separate the Clarets and Rovers in the football pyramid and, once the visitors settled midway through the first half, it certainly showed.

Burnley were unbeaten in six games in this fixture under boss Sean Dyche, they were going for four wins in succession, and the hosts never genuinely looked like threatening that statistic.

Once Ashley Barnes tested David Raya with a clever turn and shot from outside the penalty area, the Clarets were in their pomp.

That gave the away side the thirst and sure enough they took the lead moments later. Brady's inswinging cross was beautifully measured and Cork, in space, nodded the ball past a hesitant Raya.

The Clarets were in cruise control and it took a smart save from Raya to prevent the Premier League outfit from opening up a two-goal cushion.

The Spaniard spread himself well on the floor, restricting the room for Barnes to manouevre, and he consequently denied the striker with his hip.

Shortly after Jonathan Walters steered a header in to the arms of Raya from Brady's centre, the summer signing from Stoke City was replaced by record signing Chris Wood having sustained an injury in an early collision with Richie Smallwood.

By this point the home side were having to defend wave after wave of Clarets attacks and they had their former Barcelona youth stopper to thank for keeping them in the tie.

Raya showed impeccable reactions to throw up a hand and somehow keep the ball out of the net after Barnes diverted Scott Arfield's strike goalwards.

Brady was then a whisker away from doubling Burnley's lead when letting fly with his left boot after angling infield from the right hand side. Raya was beaten on this occasion but the ball drifted wide of the upright.

The one-way traffic continued when Jack Cork's headed clearance sparked a break led by Barnes, the striker bided his time perfectly to slip in Wood but the newest addition at Turf Moor saw his attempt beaten away by Raya.

However, goal number two did eventually arrive before the interval with Raya beaten in the fourth minute of six added on at the end of the first half.

Brady capped a fine passing move from the Clarets with a thunderous strike that beat Raya at his near post and arrowed in to the roof of the net.

Burnley simply had to manage the second half with professionalism and they delivered on that front.

Rovers did have their chances and substitute Dominic Samuel should have done better when ghosting in unmarked at the far post but failed to get a touch on Charlie Mulgrew's dangerous delivery.

The hosts then had the ball in the net though the goal was chalked off after Craig Conway inexplicably connected with Samuel's effort in an offside position with the initial attempt destined for the back of the net once Nick Pope had spilled a cross.

Raya denied Wood with another sublime reflex save at his near post to keep the scoreline respectable before the former Leeds United frontman missed the target after being picked out on the edge of the box by the impressive Charlie Taylor.

Elliott Bennett's half-volley crept past Pope's upright late on but Tom Heaton's deputy wasn't to be denied yet another clean sheet.

The Clarets will learn who they face in the third round at 4-15 a.m. on Thursday with the draw being made in Beijing, China.