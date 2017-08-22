Burnley are up for the cup derby – Heaton

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton revealed the Carabao Cup draw got the Burnley dressing room buzzing.

Burnley were handed a trip to old rivals Blackburn Rovers in the second round – the first time the sides have met in the League Cup.

Sean Dyche’s side will be backed by a sell out 5,000 following in the Darwen End, and Heaton admits it is a game the squad are all looking forward to: “We were all talking about it when the draw got made.

“It’s a fantastic game, I was absolutely delighted when the draw came out.

“It was difficult not to think too far ahead, but now attention can turn to it.

“It’s one we’re all looking forward too, it’s a fantastic night as players, fans and for the club.”

Heaton is yet to experience defeat to Rovers, going four games unbeaten, winning the last three.

Burnley had gone 11 games without a win against Rovers, but are seven years and six games without defeat against the side from down the M65: “Prior to my arrival at the club it had been quite a while since they had a win.

“We’ve had some good results against them over the last few years.

“It’s a fantastic game for both sides and both towns. Hopefully we can come away with the win.

“We’ll be going there geared up to win the game and give it everything we’ve got.

“It’s an exciting tie and the new lads coming in will certainly get an eye opener for the atmosphere and how good it is. They’re brilliant games to play in, I’ve enjoyed every minute of them.”

Heaton knows all about the animosity between the sets of supporters: “I’ve had a few pound coins hit me on the back of the head! It’s hostile of course, you expect nothing less, but as a player it’s the sort of thing to try and embrace and enjoy.”