Erasmus hits first league ton in big win for ‘House

Lowerhouse professional Ockert Erasmus made an unbeaten 104 to help guide the West Enders to a comprehensive victory over Nelson at Seedhill.

The South African paid man hit five fours in a 132 ball knock which spanned the entire innings as the visitors cruised to a 208 run triumph.

Erasmus put on a ton for the opening wicket alongside Ben Heap with the skipper hitting five boundaries in reaching a half-century.

Dean Barlow (18), Paddy Martin (14) and Joe Halstead (17) also made double figures as ‘House culminated their 46 overs on 249-5.

Erasmus then took 3-12, Joe Hawke 3-8, Toxy Hussain 2-9 and Dominic Stuart 2-11 to roll Nelson over for just 41. Khurram Nazir made 26 of his sides total, hitting four fours.

“Looking at the context of the game we needed to be professional and do our jobs,” said Heap.

“Nelson were without six or seven players and didn’t have a professional playing either so we were expected to win that game.

“I was pleased with the way that the players approached it because we know that anything can happen in cricket. We can only beat what is in front of us.”

Heap added: “It was great for Ockert to hit his first league century and that keeps him on the roll that he’s been on. His confidence his high and he’s batting really well at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Burnley missed out on the opportunity to close the gap on Lancashire League leaders Darwen after succumbing to a 13-run loss against Todmorden in a 23 overs a-side game at Turf Moor.

Ben Pearson top scored with 50 for the away side, including four fours and a six, in their 116-5 finish.

Elliott Gilford and Ben Sutcliffe both made 21 with Bharat Tripathi taking 3-29 for Burnley.

Visiting professional Kelly Smuts then took 5-26 to restrict Burnley to 103-6. Joey Marshall made 30, Matt Roberts an unbeaten 24 and Liam Bedford 14.