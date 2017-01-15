Dexta defends county cross country title

Dexta Thompson has claimed back to back Lancashire County Cross Country Championship title wins.

The 11-year-old Holy Trinity School pupil took the tape first in 6:21 at Witton Park, Blackburn on Saturday in the Under 11 age group, having also won the event last year.

He finished 15 seconds ahead of second place.

In third place was Clayton-le-Moors Harriers teammate Robbie Smedley, also from Burnley.

Dexta and Robbie also helped Clayton-le-Moors Harriers collected the gold medal for the team prize, alongside fellow Burnley runners Finley Stubbs and Matthew Jackson, who were ninth and 16th respectively.

It is the latest in a string of successes for Dexta, who holds the Park Run record in the Under 11 category in 18.53, while he has won the Red Rose Cross Country League and is on target to win the Mid Lancs Cross Country League.

Dexta finished second in the British Open Fell Runner Championship last year at Under 12, while aged 10.

The ladies’ race at Witton Park also saw local success.

Louisa Powell-Smith, who also runs for Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, finished first, nine seconds ahead of her closest rival.

Louisa also won the Veteran prize in the process, the V35 runner a minute and 32 seconds ahead of second place in the category.

That helped Clayton win the team prize, alongside Donna Airey and Cassandra Smedley, who were 15th and 17th respectively.