Clarets smash record to land Hendrick

Burnley have broken their transfer record for a second time this summer to sign Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Turf Moor, for a fee believed to be in excess of £10m.

Jeff Hendrick. Photo: Burnley FC / Andy Ford

Born in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland international has 25 caps to his name and impressed during their UEFA European Championship campaign in the summer, starting all four of the matches.

And having amassed over 200 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, Hendrick is looking forward to making his mark in the Premier League.

He said: “The Premier League was a big draw for me and it’s where I aspire to be after the summer I’ve had.

“Burnley did so well last year going unbeaten for five months and how much they wanted me this summer was a real positive for me.

“I know there have been a number of bids and I was sitting there waiting for one to be accepted.

"I would have preferred it to happen earlier to and get to know your team mates and coaching staff a bit more, but I am just thankful it’s done now and I can go away with Ireland known my future is settled.

“It’s a little weird signing for a club and not meeting everyone for more than a week, but I am really looking forwards to getting back and training with the lads.”

Manager Sean Dyche added: “After a protracted deal, we have got a main target of ours and we welcome Jeff to the club and hope he does well.

“He is someone who can add to our strength in midfield and he’s a player who is still learning and still developing and is someone who we think we can work for us now and in the future.

Jeff Hendrick will wear the number 13 shirt at Turf Moor.

