Burnley bring phase one to a close with victory

Burnley ended the first phase of their Lancashire League campaign in second place after a 26 run win over East Lancs at Turf Moor.

Dan Pickup’s side are just 10 points off Darwen though the leaders have still got one more game to play - against Nelson at Birch Hall - before the league splits.

Burnley, though, will compete in the A Division in the second half of the season after Matt Roberts top scored with 58 in the home side’s 184-9.

The 19-year-old amateur batsman hit eight fours in his 111 ball innings when coming in at number four to give the hosts a much needed push.

Professional Chris Holt added 18 runs to the total, passing 3,000 Lancashire League runs in the process, while Tom Lawton hit a career best when finishing unbeaten on 35 at the tail end.

Jhangir Liaqat made 17 and former skipper Bharat Tripathi contributed with 14 while Shahrukh Khan took 4-51 and Dave Turner 3-45 for East Lancs.

Knocks of 38 from Minhaj Bhada and 35 from John Turner threatened to push the visitors close but 5-35 from Tripathi put the hosts in the driving seat.

Lawson and Cole Hayman also added two wickets apiece, at the expense of 20 runs and 28 runs respectively, to restrict the away side.

However, Burnley weren’t able to complete their LCB Knockout Cup quarter-final on home soil on Sunday after bowling Lytham out for 143.

Heavy rainfall prevented the home side’s reply meaning that the tie will now be replayed on Sunday, August 6th.