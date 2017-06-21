Youngsters high fived after netball success

A netball team from a Burnley primary school may have been pipped at the post for first place in a tournament, but they were top of the league when it came to sportsmanship.

The team from Holy Trinity Primary came second in the Burnley Primary School High Five netball challenge.

And although they may have been disappointed wirh the result several referees, coaches and other teams made a point of congratulating them for their pleasant attitude and politeness during the competition.

The praise left headteacher Mrs Sally Smith and sports co ordinator Mr Simon Grime brimming with pride.