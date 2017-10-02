Vicky crowned the Queen of Slimmers

A Padiham slimmer is feeling like fashion royalty after ditching the fad diets to be crowned Slimming World’s Woman of the Year.

All hail the Queen of the Slimmers, Vicky Bradshaw, who has scooped the title for the second year in a row after losing an impressive 4st and 7lbs.

That’s why she’s been chosen to take over the reigns as consultant of the very group that changed her life.

Join Vicky at Ightenmount, Burnley, every Monday at 3-30pm, 5-30pm and 7-30pm.