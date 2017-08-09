Veterans group to open new chapter at library

A national help group for veterans is set to move into a former library.

The Veterans Association UK is in the final stages of taking over Pike Hill Library, near Worsthorne.



Chief executive Tony Hayes said: “We will be holding an opening day and inviting the community to meet us and inform them of various activities that we will be running.



“We will he holding coffee mornings and IT courses for older people. We are also looking for volunteers and for a new member for our fund-raising team. For more information call 01282 219391."

The charity has now re-housed 129 veterans, obtained mental health treatment for 391 veterans and obtained six star lifts and bathroom conversions for elderly disabled veterans.

"It also provides help with war pensions, medal reclamation, counselling, and runs vocational and recreational courses.