Time to celebrate a cracking great Easter at historic hall

Hunts for rabbits and eggs and guided tours are being laid on at Burnley's Towneley Hall for an Easter extravaganza weekend.

The fun runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday when the Pendelfin Rabbit trail is held.

Youngsters can buy a trail sheet and spot the famous rabbits, that were made in Burnley, hidden at locations around the museum.

An Easter nature trail will be held on Sunday where visitors will be tasked with finding figures hidden around the park.

The hall was the family home of the Towneley’s for nearly five centuries, and this Easter weekend their stories will be brought to life with guided mini tours starting at 1pm and 2.30pm each day.

See the cat fast asleep by the range in the Victorian kitchen, stroll along the long gallery past bedrooms dating back to the 16th Century, find out about the glamorous parties held in the regency rooms, and hear what secrets lie hidden at the chapel.

The hall and its park surroundings attract visitors from across East Lancashire and the North West.

Towneley Hall manager Ken Darwen said: “From interactive exhibitions, rabbit trail and egg hunt, the weekend promises a wide range of different and fun activities.

“These are designed to amuse and delight children of all ages and happily occupy them for the whole day."