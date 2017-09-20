Students have global charity in their sights

Pupils at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley don't mind making a spectacle of themselves.

For they are collecting unwanted or old glasses for Vision Aid, a worldwide charity that helps people with optical aids and services in developing countries in Africa. ]

And have already sent two boxes of spectacles to the charity and more continue to be donated to the school.

Head teacher Sinead Colbeck said: "We are incredibly fortunate to have compassionate and thoughtful children who are always looking for ways to help those less fortunate than themselves.

"This is just one idea our Eco Council had last year and it has really taken off."