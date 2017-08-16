Shop owner stands defiant against raiders

A shop owner, whose premises were raided by thieves who helped themselves to thousands of pounds worth of designer shoes and trainers, has vowed it is business as usual.

Emma-Louise Clegg was devastated when she discovered a side display window at her shop, Good Buyz in Padiham, had been smashed and the footwear, worth around £3,200, stolen.

The culprit was caught on CCTV cameras Emma erected at the shop in Burnley Road when she first opened for business in 2015.

The footage is now in the hands of the police.

Emma said: "The window was smashed at around 2am and the thief returned at 4-15am to enter the shop and take around 28 pairs of shoes and trainers.

"I just hope that someone may have seen or heard something that could help to track down those responsible."

The shoes and trainers were stuffed into a large sack and among them is a pair of one-off Prada pumps.

Although the break-in is a set back for Emma (35) who has two young children, Tom (five) and three-year-old Matilda, she is standing defiant and will continue to run the business she loves.

She said: "I have received so much support from customers and people in Padiham as they really like the shop.

"I have worked hard to build it up, on my own at first, and it has been hard going but I love my work and this is not going to stop me."

Emma's shop sells a range of ex catalogue and display furniture, electrical appliances, toys, clothes and shoes at a fraction of what they would cost on the high street.

A former travel agent and waitress, Emma, who lives in the Ightenhill area of Burnley, launched the business on her own but is now helped by David Roberts, her partner of six months who she described as her "rock."

Along with making a living for herself and her family, Emma has made donations to charity through her business and has also given furniture and other household items to a number of families whose homes have been hit by fire.