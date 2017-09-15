POLL: How would you pay tribute to Jimmy Anderson?

After his record-breaking exploits, the calls for a tribute to be paid to Burnley-born England cricketer, James Anderson, have exploded, but how would you honour Burnley's "greatest ever sportsman"?



After Jimmy became just the sixth bowler in Test history to take 500 wickets, and only the third pace bowler to do so, there were calls for the man who started his cricketing career in the Lancashire Legaue with Burnley Cricket Club to be recognised in his home town.

But how would you pay tribute to the man they call "The Burnley Express"?

Would you throw your support behind a statue in the town centre, possibly bowling towards Turf Moor, as Lowerhouse Cricket Club have suggested? Or would you prefer for Belvedere Road next to the Burnley Cricket Club ground to be renamed something like "Jimmy Anderson Way"?

Or do you have another suggestion entirely - a quirky idea to showcase the town's respect for and pride in one of the greatest cricketers this country has ever produced? Let us know.