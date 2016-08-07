Search
Burnley shutter-bug claims runners-up spot in national competition

A talented Burnley photographer's evocative snap of the famous Running of the Bulls event in Spain has earned him a runners-up spot in the prestigious Calumet Student Photographer of the Year 2016 competition

News
Landlord fined over late night loud music

A pub landlord has been fined after complaints about late-night music blaring out and disturbing neighbours.

Crime 3
Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

The three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire have each issued a Christmas message.

Politics 1
Offices hope for former Thompson Centre car park

Cash-strapped Burnley Borough Council has said it is still open to offers to build on the car park formerly occupied by the Thompson Centre.

Business 1
Shahbaz Saleem (left) with Andrew Stephenson MP.

Terminal fundraiser buoyed by PM's letter

An RAF serviceman from Reedley has received a letter from Prime Minister Teresa May as he continues to fundraise despite fighting against terminal bowel cancer.

News
Christmas changes to council opening times

The Christmas and New Year break means some changes to the opening times for Burnley Council offices and other associated buildings.

Politics
PadihamTown_7/8/16

Have your say on the future of Padiham

Exciting plans for the future of Padiham have been unveiled.

Environment
Syrian refugees hug each other upon their arrival at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Seventy-five refugees landed at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport thanks to the "humanitarian corridor" project launched by the Rome-based Catholic Sant'Egidio Community and the Federation of Protestant Churches in Italy. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Burnley to welcome Syrian refugee families

Burnley is set to welcome Syrian refugee families in the New Year.

News 4
Observatory comp Burnley Town Hall, by Peter Seavers

Burnley Council director leaves post

Burnley Borough Council has confirmed the departure of a senior officer at the authority – but said it would not comment further on the matter.

Politics
Hundreds of teacher jobs at risk according to unions

Hundreds of teachers across Burnley could lose their jobs as schools face up to the increasingly difficult challenge of balancing their books amid drastic funding cuts.

Education 3
Pam Briggs

Overnight new digest - Family of tragic ex-nurse want answers, pensioner dies after being hit with car, and more ex-footballers speak out about 'abuse'

Catch up with all the latest national and regional news with our morning roundup
North West 1
Fire crews were called to Booths at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Morning news digest - Fire at Booths, bank robbery arrest and Britain braces itself for coldest night of Autumn

Catch up with all the overnight news from Lancashire and across the country here with our morning roundup.

News
close up on a yellow taxi cab sign

Taxi drivers apply the brakes in snap strike

Taxi companies, angry at proposed tougher laws licensing the trade from Pendle Borough Council, called a snap strike in Pendle at the weekend.

Business 3
Observatory comp Burnley Town Hall, by Peter Seavers

Could Burnley have its first elected Mayor?

Burnley folk will be asked to have their say in May to decide if the borough should have its first ever elected Mayor – a move which would completely change the face of local politics.

Politics 2
Ring Stones staff and apprentices who took part in the DIY SOS challenge.

Burnley construction company hard at work on BBC programme

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction staff have featured on 'DIY SOS: Children In Need Special', broadcast on BBC One as they helped to renovate Blackpool Carers Centre, Beaverbrooks House.

Business
Mayor Jeff Sumner will be in attendance at the opening ceremony.

Mayor of Burnley to attend new housing site opening

Living services company, Lifeways, is working with Homelife and Inclusion Housing to launch a brand new supported living development in the heart of Burnley at Burnham Court.

Politics
Former footballer Edgar Davids was a keynote speaker at the event.

Burnley entrepreneur attends House of Lords

Saira Hussain, from Hussain Architectural Design, received an invitation from Baroness Uddin and attended the House of Lords as part of Global Entrepreneurship week.
Business
Captain Maisie Veacock with Jane Harrison, customer assistant, Richard Buckley, manager of the Burnley branch of Lloyds Bank and Jennifer Thomas, assistant manager.

Festive spirit alive and well for annual Christmas toy appeal

The festive spirit is alive and well in Burnley and Padiham with gifts starting to arrive for the annual Salvation Army Appeal and Burnley Express Christmas Toy Appeal which was launched last week.

News
Coun. Brian Parker (s)

Pendle BNP councillor's resignation U-turn

A Pendle BNP councillor has sensationally rescinded his resignation from the party less than 24 hours after tendering it.

News 2
Observatory comp Burnley Town Hall, by Peter Seavers

Council supports boundary changes – but with serious reservations

Radical proposed changes to parliamentary boundaries have been officially supported by Burnley Borough Council – although its leader admitted members had many reservations.

Politics
